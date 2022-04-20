The shares of clinical-stage biotech, Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT), are trading lower in the morning hours Wednesday as Wall Street reacts to data for the company’s mRNA-based COVID-19 shot, ARCT-154.

However, Piper Sandler chose to back the company and explained why the data should not be compared against those from rival mRNA vaccine developers, Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA).

The topline results from a Phase 1/2/3 clinical trial being conducted in Vietnam indicated only 55% efficacy for ARCT-154 in the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 even though the study met its primary endpoint of prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease.

The analyst Yasmeen Rahimi said that data “validates ARCT’s tech platform and puts the company on the map as a serious competitor in mRNA therapeutics,” Bloomberg reported.

“We caution the Street not to jump to conclusions that the 55% vaccine efficacy reported from ARCT-154’ Ph3 on the primary endpoint (first occurrence of COVID-19) as inferior to competitors as the trial enrolled mainly omicron/delta versus alpha for PFE/MRNA,” she added.

Buy ratings on Arcturus (ARCT) outnumber Hold or Sell ratings on Wall Street currently.