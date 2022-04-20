AT&T (NYSE:T) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.

Over the last 2 years, T has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.

The telecoms firm topped earnings expectations in Q4 and logged healthy growth in wireless subscribers and streaming entertainment from a revenue and user perspective. Revenues fell 10% to $41B but were $550M better than expected. And EPS of $0.78 beat an expected $0.75.

For the full year 2022, AT&T guided to revenue growth in low single digits and EPS of $3.10-3.15. Gross capital investment is expected to come in the $24B range, with capital expenditures of $20B, and free cash flow around $23B.

Earlier in April, AT&T (NYSE:T) closed its $43B transaction with Discovery, breaking off its Time Warner unit and combining it with the media operations of Discovery, the parent of networks like Food Network and Animal Planet.

The company disclosed cash receipts and WarnerMedia debt retention of a combined $40.4B - about $3B above previous indications for $37.4B, according to Citi.Following the divestment, investors will be looking at how AT&T (T) expands its core telecom business. Adj. EPS is likely to fall for the first time since Q420, while revenue is expected to drop for the third straight quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for Q1 is $0.69 (-19.8% Y/Y), while the consensus revenue estimate is $29.53B (-32.7% Y/Y).

The company has seen a slew of recent price target cuts, including at Deutsche Bank, BofA and Morgan Stanley, to reflect its new, leaner business. JPMorgan reinstated its Overweight rating while Citi extended the firm's tenure on its positive catalyst watch list. Raymond James also reiterated an Outperform but said AT&T wasn't recession-proof.

Recent SA contributor analyses have also been largely bullish, with Daniel Jones noting that investors should keep a close watch on growth areas, debt, and cash flow.

Take a look at how AT&T (T) key stats compare with those of its peers here.