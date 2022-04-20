EU passenger car registrations down 20.5% in March

  • New passenger car registrations in the EU fell by 20.5% to 844,187 units in March, followed by 6.7% decline in February, mainly due to ongoing supply chain issues, further worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • In Q1, new car registrations fell by 12.3% Y/Y to 2,245,976 cars. All four of the major EU markets saw decreases, led by Italy -24.4%, France -17.3%, Spain -11.6% and Germany ‑4.6%.
  • European Union March registration -24.3% for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), -32.9% for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), -14.1% for Renault (OTC:RNSDF), +0.5% for Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), -20.5% for BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), -13.6% for Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY), -16.12% for Ford (NYSE:F), -12.2% for Toyota (NYSE:TM), +21.7% for Honda (NYSE:HMC), -35.8% for Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), -32.4% for Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and +5.5% for Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY).
  • Past twelve months sales trend of the EU market:
