Will COVID-19 headwinds weigh down Intuitive Surgical's Q1 result?
Apr. 20, 2022 11:39 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (-69.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ISRG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
- The company's stock declined ~5% on Jan. 21, the day it reported Q4 results, due to the pandemic’s impact on its business.
- The maker of da Vinci Surgical Systems' posted revenue for Q4 2021 of $1.55B and Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30, exceeding analysts estimates.
- For this year, ISRG said last quarter it expects procedures to be up 11%-15%. The lower end assumes continued COVID-19 disruptions and hospital staffing shortages, while the higher end assumes no additional COVID waves or significant supply chain interruptions.
- The robotic surgery maker in an earnings call last quarter had said it expects similar seasonal timing of procedures in 2022 as experienced in previous years prior to COVID, with Q1 being seasonally the weakest quarter as patient deductibles are reset.
- "We expect Omicron to have a significant adverse impact on procedures in the first quarter," the company added.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Khaveen investments believes Intuitive’s revenues may start to decelerate growing at an average 5-year forward growth rate of 12.2%.
- However, RBC Capital Markets analyst Shagun Singh argues that the company is ahead of a multi-year growth trajectory, as it enjoys an insulated market position in surgical robotics even as new rivals emerge.