Adaptimmune in two-day rally thanks to Regeneron/Checkmate deal; shares up 15%

Apr. 20, 2022 11:37 AM ETAdaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)CMPI, REGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Growing Graph

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is up 15% in trading on Wednesday and up ~21% since Monday's close as a likely beneficiary of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) $250M acquisition of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) announced Tuesday.
  • Like Checkmate (CMPI), Adaptimmune (ADAP) is focused on T-cell therapies for cancer indications. Adaptimmune is developing genetically modified T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies, known as SPEAR T-cells.
  • Adaptimmune's (ADAP) two lead candidates, afamitresgene autoleucel (afam-cel) and ADP-A2M4CD8, are both in phase 2 for, respectively, synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma, and esophageal or esophagogastric junction cancer.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners rates Adaptimmune (ADAP) a hold.
