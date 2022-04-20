Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.54B (+23.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

Banks and financial firms have begun reporting their Q1 results. While, consumer and business banking and higher interest rates are expected to provide some lift, equity capital markets and reduced M&A activity are likely to detract from earnings.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q1 results reflected increased downside risks for the economy, losses from funding spread widening, and adjustments for commodities exposures and markdowns of derivatives receivables from Russia-associated counterparties. Meanwhile, BlackRock (BLK) Q1 revenue missed consensus estimate but its adjusted EPS surpassed expectations, helped by lower expenses when compared with Q4 2021.

Blackstone would be hoping its Q1 results would have the same effect on its stock as its Q4 earnings show. The company's stock rose +6.79% on Jan. 27 the day it reported its Q4 results.

The company's Q4 results beat consensus, capping off a year in which its assets under management rose 42%, its fastest growth rate in more than a decade.

Earlier in April, Blackstone (BX) agreed to acquire student-housing owner American Campus Communities (ACC) for ~$12.8B, including debt. Separately, Blackstone and Italy's Benetton family offered to spend up to €12.7B to buy out other investors in Atlantia.

It has not only been about acquisitions but potential plans for sale too. In March, Prologis (PLD) was said to have started a bid to acquire Blackstone's (BX) European portfolio of logistics properties for €21B.

Meanwhile, privately owned commodity trader Trafigura held talks with Blackstone (BX) about an equity investment of ~$3B but the discussions ended without any deal.

In March, Blackstone also announced a €300M collaboration with French pharma giant Sanofi for a cancer therapy.

Blackstone (BX) Real Estate also acquired a 49% stake in One Manhattan West from Brookfield Asset Management and Qatar Investment Authority in a deal valuing the office building at $2.85B.

In February, it was reported that Blackstone's (BX) next private equity fund will not invest in oil and gas exploration and production businesses.

The same month, Blackstone (BX) Real Estate Income Trust said it was acquiring Preferred Apartment Communities in an ~$5.8B deal. Separately, Blackstone (BX) announced that existing investors in Mileway, its pan-European last mile logistics company, agreed to recapitalize the company for €21B alongside Blackstone's Core+ strategy.

Crown Resorts also accepted Blackstone's (BX) takeover proposal valuing the Australian casino operator at A$8.9B.