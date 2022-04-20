Tilray shares fall as price target lowered to $4.50 at Barclays

Apr. 20, 2022 11:39 AM ETTLRYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain lowered the firm's price target on Tilray (TLRY -5.7%) to $4.50 from $8.50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • Tilray is planning to sell $400M of shares at market, which will bring further dilution of 13%.
  • The analyst says the move suggests that management thinks current levels are a reasonable share price for Tilray.
  • Since the start of 2022, Tilray shares fell around 25.5% and over a period of one year shares were down around 65.4%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Hold rating on the stock, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating also says to Hold.
