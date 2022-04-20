Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company public, dropped 6.4% on a new short report from Kerrisdale Capital, which argues that the SPAC likely won't secure the regulatory approval necessary to complete its purchase of Trump Media & Technology Group.

"DWAC is not just another dubious 2021 SPAC; it is a poster child for some of the worst abuses the investment vehicle has spawned," Kerrisdale wrote in the report.

Kerrisdale values DWAC as the cash held in trust, $10/share, representing 80% downside.

Kerrisdale claims that DWAC's stock has much "further to fall" even after the recent pressures on it due to Elon Musk's interest in purchasing Twitter (TWTR) and some recent executive departures. The report highlights that six months after the merger agreement DWAC still hasn't filed an initial S-4. Kerrisdale said it's short shares of DWAC.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) and TMTG didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's email request for comment.

Trump, who has been banned from Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL), is marketing Truth Social as an alternative outlet to those social-media giants.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) have been hurt in recent weeks by fear of potential competition from Twitter (TWTR) due to Elon Musk's recently disclosed stake.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) saw a massive rally in wake of news that it will take Trump's new media company public via a SPAC merger. The stock gained more than 350% when the news was announced Oct. 21. DWAC shares have dropped 53% from their highs in early March.

DWAC, like Trump, is not without controversy. DWAC disclosed in late October that it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA. The disclosure about the regulatory probes came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler requesting that the agency investigate the transaction.

The Warren request followed a New York Times report that Trump's deal with DWAC may have skirted securities laws. The former president began discussing a potential deal with Patrick Orlando, the founder of the Digital World SPAC, at least last March, according to the report, well before DWAC went public in September.