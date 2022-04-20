Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) plunges more than 4% in Wednesday's trading following a weaker than expected Q1 operations update, which saw Q1 Australian iron ore shipments fall 8% Y/Y and 15% Q/Q.

Another soft operational update "continues to shine a light on the challenges Rio Tinto is facing," RBC Capital analyst Tyler Broda writes, and could prevent the stock from recovering after its recent underperformance, noting that other than bauxite, every division missed his expectations in Q1.

Broda also believes Rio's (RIO) weaker than expected copper production is a negative read-through for joint venture partner BHP (BHP), which reports its quarterly operational results Thursday.

In a more optimistic take, Jefferies analysts say Rio's (RIO) Q1 production and shipments might have been relatively soft, but the investment case should improve over the course of 2022 as its iron ore product quality gets better and its aluminum output rises.

Jefferies sees higher copper production, the possible takeover of Turquoise Hill and operational improvements also helping, but the miner could face a temporary period of weaker commodity prices due to lower demand later this year.

Rio Tinto (RIO) should continue to generate substantial cash flow from its asset portfolio as prices remain strong through 2022, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.