Biolargo estimates record Q1 revenue, bags initial contract for waste-to-energy conversion plant project
Apr. 20, 2022 11:56 AM ETBioLargo, Inc. (BLGO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Specialty chemicals company Biolargo (OTCQB:BLGO) estimated ~$900K in Q1 revenue, up ~60% y/y and a new company-wide quarterly revenue record.
- The subsidiary ONM Environmental generated a new quarterly revenue record of ~$550K. The unit Biolargo Engineering generated quarterly revenue of ~$350K.
- Biolargo said the 2 subsidiaries have now moved closer to generating an operating profit.
- The company intends to file Q1 results with the U.S. SEC on about May 16.
- Additionally, the company has been awarded an initial contract for a waste-to-energy conversion plant project.
- A Southern California based sustainable energy services company expects the engineering unit to conduct a feasibility study on building the proposed conversion plant in South America.
- The site, where over 2M tons of municipal solid waste is planned to process annually, is ~296 acres in size.
- Biolargo's engineers are expected to get involved in subsequent phases also, if the project advances from the feasibility study phase as planned.
- The company's air quality control subsidiary will work with the engineering unit to execute the project.