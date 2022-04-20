Biolargo estimates record Q1 revenue, bags initial contract for waste-to-energy conversion plant project

Apr. 20, 2022 11:56 AM ETBioLargo, Inc. (BLGO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Specialty chemicals company Biolargo (OTCQB:BLGO) estimated ~$900K in Q1 revenue, up ~60% y/y and a new company-wide quarterly revenue record.
  • The subsidiary ONM Environmental generated a new quarterly revenue record of ~$550K. The unit Biolargo Engineering generated quarterly revenue of ~$350K.
  • Biolargo said the 2 subsidiaries have now moved closer to generating an operating profit.
  • The company intends to file Q1 results with the U.S. SEC on about May 16.
  • Additionally, the company has been awarded an initial contract for a waste-to-energy conversion plant project.
  • A Southern California based sustainable energy services company expects the engineering unit to conduct a feasibility study on building the proposed conversion plant in South America.
  • The site, where over 2M tons of municipal solid waste is planned to process annually, is ~296 acres in size.
  • Biolargo's engineers are expected to get involved in subsequent phases also, if the project advances from the feasibility study phase as planned.
  • The company's air quality control subsidiary will work with the engineering unit to execute the project.
