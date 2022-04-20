What's in store for Philip Morris in Q1 earnings?
Apr. 20, 2022 11:56 AM ETPMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tobacco Company, Philip Morris (PM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.44B (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Earnings history: During Q4 2021 revenue beat expectations by $350M as cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume up by 4.2%; net revenues from smoke-free products accounted for 30.7% of total.
- Company also provided FY2022 expectation of adjusted EPS of $6.57 to $6.75 vs. consensus of $6.37.
- Near February end, President sold shares worth $3.2M.
- Ratings: JPMorgan dropped its rating on the stock to Neutral from Overweight due to near-term headwinds; Goldman downgrades to Neutral from Buy, seeing a better relative risk/reward for Altria (MO +0.4%) in the current environment.
- Overlooking the macro stance across globe, in February company temporarily suspended operations in Ukraine and suspends planned operations in Russia.
- Contributor with a Hold rating on the stock comments, 'The company has ample pricing power to stay ahead of inflation and to offset secular declines in cigarette unit volumes.'
- Look at the comparative write up vs. British American Tobacco on dividend front by SA contributor.
- Over the last 2 years, PM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
- A comparative look against peers based on ratings.