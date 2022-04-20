Fed's Daly says its 'prudent' to hike policy rate to 2.5% by year end

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said Wednesday that it's "prudent" for the central bank to lift its near-term target rate to a "more neutral stance," or 2.5% in her view, according to a written speech. This compares with the current target rate of 0.25% to 0.50%.

“I see an expeditious march to neutral by the end of the year as a prudent path,” Daly emphasized. “We will continue to evaluate the data and the risks, but today I see little indication that the economy needs policy accommodation,” she added.

Meanwhile, markets and some Fed officials have already signaled that the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policymaking arm, could hike the interbank lending rate by half percentage point at the upcoming May meeting, with more increases expected through year end. Goldman Sachs in March predicted half-point rate hikes in May and June, as well as four 25-basis-point hikes at the remaining meetings of 2022.

With the unemployment rate standing at historical lows, Daly said that the Fed's mandate of maximum employment has been reached, though its price stability goal remains "far away" from its average target amid persistently higher inflation. She added that "we still have significant work to do" to bring down surging inflation.

On April 19, Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic also called for the Fed to hike to neutral, but warned on the speediness of those rate increases.

Towards the end of February, Daly said it's time to exit extraordinary monetary accommodation.