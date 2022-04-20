Hot Stocks: IBM, ABT rally on earnings news; BKR, PACW fall

Earnings remained Wall Street's focus during Wednesday's midday trading. This included a rally by IBM (NYSE:IBM), which issued strong results for its latest quarter.

The release of financial figures also encouraged buying in shares of Abbott (NYSE:ABT), as investors cheered continued strong demand for COVID tests. On the other side of the spectrum, Baker Hughes (BKR) and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) both fell in the wake of their quarterly reports.

Gainers

IBM (IBM) rallied in midday action following the release of strong earnings results. The company topped expectations on both the top and bottom lines, with revenue rising nearly 8% from last year to reach $14.2B.

Results were boosted by robust results from its software and consulting divisions, which saw revenue gains of 12% and 13%, respectively. Boosted by the financial figures, IBM climbed about 7%.

Earnings news also prompted buying in shares of Abbott (ABT). The company issued better-than-expected quarterly results on strong demand for its COVID tests. Shares rose almost 3% on the news.

Decliners

Baker Hughes (BKR) suffered selling pressure after posting a disappointing quarterly report. Blaming a "very volatile market environment," the oil services firm missed projections with both its earnings and revenue figures.

The company posted a Q1 profit compared to a loss last year, but the improvement was not as strong as analysts had predicted. Revenue rose just 1% from last year and dropped 12% from Q4. Based on the earnings news, BKR dropped nearly 6% in intraday action.

Disappointing financial figures also spurred selling in PacWest Bancorp (PACW). The company fell short of analysts' expectations with its bottom line. PACW attributed the results in part to "external events and the resulting volatility in the capital market."

Hurt by the quarterly results, PACW retreated about 5% in intraday trading.

