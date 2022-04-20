Twilio drops 7% on heavy volume as work-from-home stocks sell off

Apr. 20, 2022 12:07 PM ET By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Tallinn, Estonia - 04.08.2021: Twilio building in Tallinn.

jaanalisette/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares dropped sharply on Wednesday, nearing a 52-week low, amid a broader decline in tech stocks, and specifically, stocks that benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Twilio (TWLO) shares fell nearly 7.5% to $134.54 as more than 1.5 million shares changed hands shortly before 12 p.m. EST.
  • For comparison purposes, the average daily volume for Twilio (TWLO) is just over 3.9 million shares.
  • Other stocks that benefited from the work-from-home trend dropped sharply on Wednesday, led by Netflix (NFLX), which declined more than 40% after the streaming giant missed subscriber estimates for the first-quarter on what some analysts called a "sea change" to the business.
  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM) fell nearly 5%, while DocuSign (DOCU) and Shopify (SHOP) fell more than 6% each.
  • Last month, Twilio (TWLO) was listed among Wolfe Research's screen for short ideas.
