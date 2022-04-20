Goldman marketing executive who helped build Marcus moves to startup Cadre
Apr. 20, 2022 12:08 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)WMTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Dustin Cohn, who helped build and lead marketing for Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) Marcus digital consumer bank, has left the Wall Street bank to join Cadre, a technology-driven commercial real estate investment platform, as its chief marketing officer, Cadre said on Wednesday.
- Cohn will report to Cadre founder and CEO Ryan Williams.
- At Goldman (GS) Cohen served as head of Brand and Marketing for Marcus and Wealth Management as well as for the firm's Asset Management Division.
- Several of Marcus's early leaders have already left Goldman (GS), including two consumer banking executives, Omer Ismail and David Stark, who left for Walmart (WMT) about a year ago, Goldman's consumer unit CFO Sherry Ann Mohan, and Marcus Cerda, head of product for Marcus, who left in 2019.