China's preliminary report into last month's crash of a China Eastern Airlines (CEA) Boeing 737-800 (NYSE:BA), killing all 132 people on board, offers few new clues to help solve the mystery behind the country's worst air disaster in nearly 30 years, the Wall Street Journal reports.

There were no problems found in the maintenance records or flying conditions at the time of the disaster, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said Wednesday in a summary of its findings.

The CAAC said it had so far found nothing abnormal with the operation of the flight before the crash, although data from the jet's severely damaged black boxes is still being recovered and analyzed.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is participating in the probe and has helped download information from the two recorders in its lab in Washington, D.C.

China Eastern said earlier this week that it had resumed flights of its Boeing 737-800 model aircraft involved in the crash.