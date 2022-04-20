9 meters Biopharma announces deal for Phase 3 trial of celiac disease treatment
Apr. 20, 2022 12:19 PM ET9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) said on Wednesday it had tied-up with Celiac.com, a website for gluten-free diet due to celiac disease, to help support clinical trial enrollment for its drug candidate larazotide to treat the gluten sensitivity disease.
- The drug is currently in late-stage trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy in adult patients with at least a six-month history of celiac disease who continue to experience gastrointestinal symptoms despite maintaining a gluten-free diet.
- "An interim analysis to confirm study sample size assumptions is anticipated to be completed in early June," the company said.
- Celiac disease is an autoimmune gastrointestinal disease characterized by an inflammatory response to dietary gluten, causing abdominal pain and gas.
- Last week, the company's stock rose 19% on US patent for NM-136 to treat metabolic disorders.
- (NMTR +1.5%)