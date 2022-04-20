Tilray CEO Simon sees $1.5B in U.S. sales after cannabis legalization - CNBC

Apr. 20, 2022 12:24 PM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor8 Comments

Marijuana Leaf and US Dollar Banknotes. Marijuana business concept. CBD Medical Marijuana Dollar THC Cannabis.

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) will eventually have $1.5B in U.S. sales after federal legalization of cannabis, CEO Irwin Simon predicted Wednesday.

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Simon said he expects federal legalization to occur, though he did not say when he expects this to happen, but added that he sees legalization in Europe "in the next year or so."

Tilray (TLRY) has previously guided to $4B in annual revenue by 2024.

After U.S. legalization, the exec said his company would "buy, merge, or something" to expand.

Simon noted that the without the SAFE Banking Act -- legislation that would allow cannabis businesses access to the U.S. banking system -- it is impossible for institutional investors to own cannabis stocks.

That legislation has passed the House as an amendment to the America COMPETES Act and is awaiting action in the Senate.

Simon indicated that for the SAFE Banking Act and legalization to occur, the legislation would likely need to pass prior to the mid-term elections in November. This is because Republicans could take control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Tilray (TLRY) shares are down Wednesday after Barclays lowered its price target.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.