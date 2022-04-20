Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) will eventually have $1.5B in U.S. sales after federal legalization of cannabis, CEO Irwin Simon predicted Wednesday.

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Simon said he expects federal legalization to occur, though he did not say when he expects this to happen, but added that he sees legalization in Europe "in the next year or so."

Tilray (TLRY) has previously guided to $4B in annual revenue by 2024.

After U.S. legalization, the exec said his company would "buy, merge, or something" to expand.

Simon noted that the without the SAFE Banking Act -- legislation that would allow cannabis businesses access to the U.S. banking system -- it is impossible for institutional investors to own cannabis stocks.

That legislation has passed the House as an amendment to the America COMPETES Act and is awaiting action in the Senate.

Simon indicated that for the SAFE Banking Act and legalization to occur, the legislation would likely need to pass prior to the mid-term elections in November. This is because Republicans could take control of one or both chambers of Congress.

Tilray (TLRY) shares are down Wednesday after Barclays lowered its price target.