Electric vehicle stocks fade ahead of Tesla earnings

Apr. 20, 2022 12:23 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)CHPT, BLNK, WKHS, RIVN, LI, FUV, XPEV, NIO, ARVL, MULN, VLTA, BEEMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

There was plenty of jittery trading in the electric vehicle sector on Wednesday morning ahead of a big earnings report from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA -4.6%) after the market the closes.

Investors will be watching for the Tesla's (TSLA) commentary on the production restart in Shanghai and the outlook for China in general with zero-tolerance COVID policies still having the potential to disrupt supply chains.

The Tesla anxiety on Wednesday roiling over the EV sector also coincided with growing concerns around high PE stocks and pre-revenue growth story names. A bruising earnings report from Netflix and concerns over Facebook's Q2 numbers were also in the mix.

Notable decliners included Beam Global (BEEM -14.3%), Volta Inc. (VLTA -10.5%), Mullen Automotive (MULN -10.9%), Arrival (ARVL -8.9%), Nio (NIO -9.0%), XPeng (XPEV -8.9%), Arcimoto (FUV -7.9%), Li Auto (LI -7.1%), Rivian Automotive (RIVN -6.4%), Workhorse Group (WKHS -6.2%), Blink Charging (BLNK -3.6%) and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT -4.5%).

Check out what analyst think about the upcoming Tesla earnings report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.