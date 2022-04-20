Host Hotels & Resorts sells Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel to MCR, Island Capital for ~$373M
Apr. 20, 2022 12:28 PM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) sold Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel to hotel investor MCR and international real estate merchant bank Island Capital Group for roughly $373M.
- The purchase price comes to $210K/guestroom.
- The acquired entity will remain part of the Sheraton brand family under a new long-term franchise agreement and will be managed by MCR.
- The transaction represents a 28.0x EBITDA multiple on 2019 EBITDA for HST. The EBITDA multiple includes ~$136M of estimated foregone capital expenditures over the next 5 years.
- HST is providing a $250M bridge loan to the purchasers.
- The purchasers plan to invest more than $100M in the hotel's rooms, banquet areas and public spaces.