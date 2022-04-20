SNAP Q1 Preview: Will SNAP maintain DAU growth of 20%?
Apr. 20, 2022 12:29 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- The camera Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 vs. $0.00 in 1Q21 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.07B (+39.1% Y/Y).
- Key Metrics: Investors will also focus on DAUs, a key metric indicating the size of the company’s total user base. Snap has seen its DAU grow for ten straight quarters starting in Q2 FY 2019. In recent quarters, this pace of YOY growth has accelerated, staying above 20% in the last five quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for global DAUs is currently pegged at 328 million, indicating growth of 19.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
- The company will announce Q2 revenue guidance tomorrow. Analyst expects Q2 revenue of $1.26B.
- Past Earnings Performance: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares rose 50% after reporting Q4 results on upbeat earnings. The company announced revenue guidance of $1,030 million and $1,080 million vs. $1.02B consensus.
- Over the last 2 years, SNAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Analyst ratings: Jefferies cuts Snap (SNAP) PT to $52 from $60
- Citi upgraded Snap (SNAP) to buy from neutral and raised PT to $50 from $41 as consumer engagement online continues to be more immersive and grow.
- Rosenblatt starts Snap (SNAP) coverage with a buy rating and PT of $49 as SNAP outweighs peers in user growth.
- Credit Suisse analyst lowers PT to $88 from $93 and keeps an outperform rating ahead of the company's Q1 results on April 21.
Stock Performance:
- The stock is down nearly 63% from its 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has been under severe pressure since last October amid Apple’s privacy changes, losing over 57% of its value in the last six months.
- The stock is down 49% in the last 1 year, while S&P rose 8.7% in the last 1 year.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The SA Quant rating is hold and SA Authors rating and Wall St. average rating is buy.
- SNAP's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 2.75 ranks 25th among the top interactive and media stocks.