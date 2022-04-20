What's in store for NextEra Energy's Q1 Earnings?
Apr. 20, 2022 12:36 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.18B (+38.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- In January, the company reported a backlog of 16.6K megawatts of renewable energy projects.
- NextEra believes that threatened federal tariffs on low-cost imported solar panels are not expected to have any effect on its long-term financial outlook.
- In 2021, the company acquired interests in ~1.9K net megawatts of long-term contracted clean energy assets and completed two acquisitions of 500 MW of operating wind projects from a third party.
- Q1 performance is likely to be boosted by the acquired and organic assets.
- In the last week of March, NextEra Energy continues to guide for FY22 adj. EPS of $2.75-$2.85, growing 6%-8% annually in 2023-25, with long-term distribution per unit growth rate expectations remaining unchanged.
- SA Contributor Geoff Considine recently assigned a Buy rating to the stock while stating that "NextEra Energy can provide high income"
- Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy with 9 of the total 20 analysts rating it a Strong Buy and 6 rating it a Buy.