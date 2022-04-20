What's in store for NextEra Energy's Q1 Earnings?

Apr. 20, 2022 12:36 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Wind farm at sunset.

inakiantonana/E+ via Getty Images

  • NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.18B (+38.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NEE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • In January, the company reported a backlog of 16.6K megawatts of renewable energy projects.
  • NextEra believes that threatened federal tariffs on low-cost imported solar panels are not expected to have any effect on its long-term financial outlook.
  • In 2021, the company acquired interests in ~1.9K net megawatts of long-term contracted clean energy assets and completed two acquisitions of 500 MW of operating wind projects from a third party.
  • Q1 performance is likely to be boosted by the acquired and organic assets.
  • In the last week of March, NextEra Energy continues to guide for FY22 adj. EPS of $2.75-$2.85, growing 6%-8% annually in 2023-25, with long-term distribution per unit growth rate expectations remaining unchanged.
  • SA Contributor Geoff Considine recently assigned a Buy rating to the stock while stating that "NextEra Energy can provide high income"
  • Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy with 9 of the total 20 analysts rating it a Strong Buy and 6 rating it a Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.