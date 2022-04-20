What to expect from American Airlines Q1 earnings after offset of pandemic?
Apr. 20, 2022
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.41 (+44.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.82B (+120.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect load factor of 79% for the quarter, to improve on Y/Y basis but a slight decrease on a sequential basis and to remain below pre-pandemic levels.
- Over the last 2 years, AAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
- After exceeding the consensus mark in Q4 with revenue growth of 134% Y/Y, the airline has guided Q1 capacity to fall approximately 8% to 10% vs. 1Q19 and revenue to decline approximately 20% to 22% vs. 1Q19.
- Peer UAL is set to release Q1 results after market closes on April 20. Delta Airlines (DAL) has topped consensus mark in Q1 and has returned to profitability in the month of March and expects 12% to 14% adjusted operating margin and strong free cash flow in the June quarter.
- AAL shares have outperformed the broader market index on YTD basis:
