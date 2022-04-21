Blackstone (NYSE:BX) posted Q1 earnings on Thursday that topped the average analyst estimate as strong appreciation across strategies led to a 9% increase in net accrued performance revenue from the previous quarter to $9.5B.

Q1 distributable EPS of $1.55 vs. consensus estimate of $1.10, fell from $1.71 in the prior quarter and increased from $0.96 in Q1 2021. Blackstone (BX) are rising 1.5% in Thursday premarket trading.

Q1 fee-related earnings of $1.15B, for $0.95 per share, compares with $1.83B, or $1.52 per share, in Q4 and $740.8M, or $0.62 per share, in Q1 2021.

Q1 total net management and advisory fees of $1.47B increased from $1.46B in Q4 and $1.18B in Q1 2021.

Total asset under management of $915.5B rose from $880.9B in Q4 and increased % Y/Y; fee-earning AUM of $677.9B grew from $650.0B at Q4-end.

Q1 inflows of $49.9B vs. $154.8B in the previous quarter, which included $77.6B from the AIG Life & Retirement and Everlake transactions.

Undrawn capital, known as dry powder, available for investment of $139.3B.

Realization were $23.2B in Q1 2022 vs. $21.0B in Q4, while capital deployment was 22.8$B vs. $65.8B in Q4.

"Our flagship strategies delivered significant outperformance for investors while our powerful platform expansion continued with $50B of inflows in the quarter," Blackstone (BX) Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman said in a statement.

Investment performance by segment (appreciation/gross returns):

Real Estate — Opportunistic +10.3%; Core +7.9%;

Private Equity — Corporate Private Equity +2.8%; Tactical Opportunities +1.8%; Secondaries +8.5%;

Hedge Fund Solutions — +1.2%;

Credit & Insurance — Private Credit +1.7%; Liquid Credit -0.5%.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

