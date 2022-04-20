In an effort to offset its exposure to the U.S. dollar, the euro and the British pound, Israel's central bank this year is adding the Chinese yuan as well as three other currencies to its forex reserves, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing discussions held by the monetary committee last year.

The Bank of Israel's foreign exchange holdings last year surpassed $200B for the first time ever, and the updated currency mix marks a change in the central bank's “whole investment guidelines and philosophy,” Deputy Governor Andrew Abir told Bloomberg in an interview, adding that the move will widen its investment horizon.

Specifically, the pound and the yen will account for 5% of Bank of Israel's reserves and Canadian and Australian dollars will have a combined 7%, Bloomberg noted.

Based on these additions, the euro's weighting will fall to 20% from just above 30%, making it the lowest allocation in at least 10 years, Bloomberg highlighted. The U.S. dollar - the biggest share of BOI's foreign-exchange reserves - will account for 61% compared with 66.5% previously. On the other hand, the pound's share will nearly double to 5% to levels not seen since 2011.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen has taken the main spotlight in recent days, as the currency is experiencing its longest losing streak in 50 years against the greenback, of which is rising to its highest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, (April 8) Can U.S. sanctions on Russia backfire on the dollar's dominance?