Consumers Energy (NYSE:CMS) said Wednesday it reached agreement with stakeholders throughout Michigan on a proposal to stop using coal as a fuel source for electric generation by 2025, making the company among the first in the U.S. to go coal-free.

The agreement, which requires regulatory approval and provides a 20-year plan to meet Michigan's energy needs, would close all three units at the J.H. Campbell coal plant in West Olive, Mich., in 2025 in addition to two units at the D.E. Karn coal plant in 2023.

Consumers (CMS) said the settlement continues the transition to clean, renewable sources by adding nearly 8K MW of solar power by 2040, ensuring 60% of its capacity comes from clean sources.

The move follows the utility's recent commitment to achieve net-zero emissions from natural gas production and delivery, including customers and suppliers, by 2050.