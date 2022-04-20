Snap-On Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 12:44 PM ETSnap-on Incorporated (SNA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.66 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.