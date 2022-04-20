Dover Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 12:45 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.