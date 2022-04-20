Quest Diagnostics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 12:45 PM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.00 (-20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.64B (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DGX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.