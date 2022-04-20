Marsh & McLennan Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 12:46 PM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.14 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.5B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.