AutoNation Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 12:46 PM ETAutoNation, Inc. (AN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.25 (+88.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.51B (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.