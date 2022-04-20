Pentair Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 12:47 PM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $948.83M (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PNR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.