Pool Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 12:47 PM ETPool Corporation (POOL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.09 (+33.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POOL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.