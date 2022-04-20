Synovus Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 12:48 PM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Synovus (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (-16.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $497.35M (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.