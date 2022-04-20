Herc Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 12:48 PM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+78.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $552.77M (+21.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.