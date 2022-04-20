Watsco Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 12:50 PM ETWatsco, Inc. (WSO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.80 (+29.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+21.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WSO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.