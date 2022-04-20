Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) climbs more than 5% following news Wednesday that it secured an additional 400K lbs of U.S. warehoused uranium, expanding its physical uranium program to 5M lbs U3O8, with delivery dates out to December 2025 at a volume weighted average price of ~$38/lb.

Uranium Energy (UEC) said its physical uranium program represents an unrealized gain of $125M-plus based on the current spot price of $63.25/lb U3O8.

The company said it has grown the size of its inventory more than 10x to 5M lbs "by making well-timed purchases near cycle lows that allow us to maintain a low-cost portfolio."

"Due to the scarcity of domestic uranium production and the potential U.S. ban on Russian uranium imports, U.S. uranium may ultimately command significant premium pricing in the future," the company said.

Uranium Energy (UEC) is a "compelling opportunity" for investors and the stock is "cheaply valued," set to benefit from Europe's change of sentiment towards nuclear energy, Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.