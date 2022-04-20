Binance.US secures license to offer cryptocurrency trading services in Puerto Rico
Apr. 20, 2022 1:14 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Binance.US, the U.S. division of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has secured a license allowing it to offer account registration and verification services in Puerto Rico, according to a blog post Tuesday.
- The news comes shortly after the Binance.US raised $200M in its first funding round, valuing the company at $4.5B.
- Binance.US, through its licenses, said it now operates in 45 states and seven territories. "Our goal is to offer the most compliant and customer-centric exchange in all 50 states and territories, said Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder. "Puerto Rico, in particular, is an important market for the growth of crypto," he added.
