Danaher Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 1:21 PM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.66 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.53B (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.