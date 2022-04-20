Alaska Air Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 1:21 PM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.51 (+57.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (+108.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.