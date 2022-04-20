Tractor Supply Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 1:22 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (-8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.92B (+4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.