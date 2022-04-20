Genuine Parts Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 1:22 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.08B (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.