KeyCorp Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 1:24 PM ETKeyCorp (KEY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (-0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, KEY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.