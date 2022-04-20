Huntington Bancshares Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 1:24 PM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+19.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HBAN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.