Initial data shows Novavax's COVID-flu combo vaccine candidate well-tolerated, immunogenic
Apr. 20, 2022 1:25 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Wednesday said initial data from its phase 1/2 clinical trial of its COVID-19-Influenza combination vaccine candidate indicated that the vaccine was well-tolerated and immunogenic.
- The shot combines NVAX's COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 and the company's quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate.
- The preliminary trial results found that various formulations of the COVID-Influenza combination vaccine induced immune responses in study participants that were comparable to stand-alone influenza and stand-alone COVID-19 vaccine formulations.
- NVAX said the initial data supported advancement of the trial into a phase 2 confirmation study, which is expected to begin by 2022-end.
- "We continue to evaluate the dynamic public health landscape and believe there may be a need for recurrent boosters to fight both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza," said Gregory Glenn, Novavax's president of R&D.
- NVAX stock -0.2% to $54.46 in afternoon trade.