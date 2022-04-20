Xerox Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 1:25 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Xerox (XRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-40.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XRX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.