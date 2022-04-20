NextEra Energy Partners Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 1:26 PM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-85.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $304.68M (+23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NEP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.