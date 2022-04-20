Goldman Sachs lowers target on StoneCo
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares plunged 6% on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock.
- The brokerage slashed StoneCo's (STNE) PT from $19.00 to $12.00, while keeping a Neutral rating.
- Recently, UBS also cut its target on STNE from $21 to $13, implying a 21% increase from last price. UBS also keeps a neutral rating on the stock.
- The Brazilian fintech firm has had a rough 12 months, with the stock declining from $92 to $9 before recovering to $14 following fourth-quarter earnings.
- Shares climbed 42.04% on Mar. 18 on the back of the results that were boosted by strong performance in the MSMB unit. Q4 revenue grew 87% Y/Y, with the firm adding a record 377.7K net new clients during the period.
