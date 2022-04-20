Goldman Sachs lowers target on StoneCo

Apr. 20, 2022 1:32 PM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares plunged 6% on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock.
  • The brokerage slashed StoneCo's (STNE) PT from $19.00 to $12.00, while keeping a Neutral rating.
  • Recently, UBS also cut its target on STNE from $21 to $13, implying a 21% increase from last price. UBS also keeps a neutral rating on the stock.
  • The Brazilian fintech firm has had a rough 12 months, with the stock declining from $92 to $9 before recovering to $14 following fourth-quarter earnings.
  • Shares climbed 42.04% on Mar. 18 on the back of the results that were boosted by strong performance in the MSMB unit. Q4 revenue grew 87% Y/Y, with the firm adding a record 377.7K net new clients during the period.
  • Recent SA analyses have been largely bullish, with columnist WideAlpha laying out a Strong Buy thesis for the stock
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.