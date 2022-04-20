Will higher prices help Dow stage another earnings beat in Q1?

Apr. 20, 2022

Dow Chemicals Plans To Layoff 5,000 Employees

David McNew/Getty Images News

Dow (NYSE:DOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, Apr. 21, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is $2.05 (+50.7% Y/Y) and revenue estimate is $14.54B (+22.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DOW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.

DOW posted Q4 results that topped Street view, helped by higher product prices. DOW projected Q1 sales of $14B-14.5B.

CEO Jim Fitterling said the current inflationary environment was not a concern. "... inflation has always been a positive for our business," he said in a post-earnings call, in which the following market drivers were highlighted:

Fitterling also said order backlogs were elevated due to logistics constraints, but pent-up demand would fulfill the backlog.

In a JP Morgan conference, DOW projected additional EBITDA upside of ~$200M in Q1. It said positive macro economic activity, easing supply chain constraints and healthy industry demand will likely support a strong Q1. DOW also provided the following commentary:

Fitterling in Mar. said nuclear power is key in eliminating carbon emissions and DOW may buy electricity from 2 nuclear plants. Any updates will be of interest.

DOW last week announced a $3B stock buyback program, adding to its current program, which has ~$775M of authorization left.

SA contributor Geoff Considine recently rated DOW Buy, owing to its solid earnings growth, especially in the post-COVID scenario.

DOW stock, which gained 19.4% YTD, underperformed the S&P 500 index in the last 1 year.

