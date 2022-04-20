Union Pacific Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 20, 2022 1:34 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.76B (+15.2% Y/Y).
- The railroads company saw a growth in Q1 coal shipments in the Western US while the Department of Energy is estimating that thermal coal production in the US will rise by 7.4% in 2022
- To recall, Union Pacific (UNP) topped earnings expectation in Q4 at 12% Y/Y growth in revenue that beat estimates by $120M. GAAP EPS of $2.66 beat an expected $2.63. However, the company recorded a decline of 4% in business volume with operating ratio down 180 bps due to the negative impact of higher fuel prices.
- Rail volumes have slowed in recent weeks, and led to transportation stock downgrades, including the downgrades of Canadian Pacific (CP) and Union Pacific (UNP) at Bank of America following a series of proprietary market surveys.
- According to the bank, "A large number of respondents commented that pricing is declining rapidly, capacity is available, and these shifts could signal a downturn in the economy and lower demand."
- Industry ties: Union Pacific (UNP) told CF Industries (CF) last week to reduce its shipments by nearly 20% on immediate basis, which may result in nitrogen fertilizer shipment delays.
- "The timing of this action by Union Pacific could not come at a worse time for farmers," CF (CF) President and CEO Tony Will said. "Not only will fertilizer be delayed by these shipping restrictions, but additional fertilizer needed to complete spring applications may be unable to reach farmers at all."
- Earlier in Jan, the company revealed in plans to purchase battery-electric locomotives to upgrade its rail yard infrastructure, which included a order of 10 FLXdrive electric locomotives to Wabtec (WAB).
- The earnings results will also be taking clues from UNP Loup Logistics' latest purchase of transload facility in Phoenix, Arizona.
- Over the last 1 year, UNP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- "Union Pacific Remains Unimpressive At Current Prices," said Seeking Alpha author Patrick Doyle at Hold Rating.
- On the other side, Seeking Alpha's Quantitative Strategies team upgraded its rating 2 points to Strong Buy from Hold earlier in the month. Quick look through the factor grades: